Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov. Yari promises improved welfare for workers in 2017 – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Gov. Yari promises improved welfare for workers in 2017
The Eagle Online
Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State has promised improved welfare for civil servants in the state in 2017. The governor made the promise in his statewide broadcast on Sunday to mark the New Year. Yari said that although there were hitches in the …
Zamfara governor signs 2017 budgetGuardian
Abdulaziz Yari Governor signs 2017 budget in to lawPulse Nigeria
Governor Yari of Zamfara signs 2017 budget into lawBusinessDay

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.