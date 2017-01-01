Gov. Yari promises improved welfare for workers in 2017

Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara has promised improved welfare for civil servants in the state in 2017.

The governor made the promise in his statewide broadcast on Sunday to mark the New Year.

He said that although there were hitches in the outgone year, “there will be better things to come in this new year and no one will be left behind.’’

He added that under his watch as the state governor, no civil servant was owed salary, which was always paid when due and promised that this would continue.

He explained that the state government would continue to provide conducive atmosphere and encouragement for the people to engage in businesses to improve self reliance and economic growth in the state.

The governor who expressed happiness in the outcome of dialogue with bandits in the state which resulted in some of them repenting and surrendering their arms.

He appreciated Federal Government’s efforts in setting up an army and air force brigades in the state, saying this will continue to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

He then wished the people a happy new year and urged them to continue to pray for the success of the administration.

(NAN)

