Government lauds nurses’ roles in Ogun health sector

Nurses have been described as the engine room of the health sector, as their care-giving role has helped in the quick recovery of patients. Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Babatunde Ipaye, who disclosed this during a retirement service in honour of 66 retired nurses, said nursing is about service to humanity.



Allaying fear that the exit of the nurses would create vacuum in the state, he said a need analysis would be conducted to identify if there is a need for replacement. He said that his ministry would do the needful within the shortest time.



The Director, Nursing Department in the State Hospitals Management Board, Mrs. Caroline Odutayo appreciated the retirees for their selfless service to the state, saying all would be done to ensure their documents are processed for quick payment of their pensions and gratuity. Mr. Ajisebi Kayode, who spoke on behalf of the retirees, thanked the state government for the opportunity to serve.

Some of the retirees, who spoke with newsmen at the ceremony, appealed to the government to ensure prompt payment of their gratuities.They also advised the government to tackle the challenge of inadequate staff and equipment in hospitals to ensure efficiency in the health sector.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of health, Dr. Adesanya Ayinde also promised to support the moves to ensure prompt payment of the gratuities of the retired nurses.

