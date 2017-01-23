Government negligence may lead to revolution in Nigeria – Senator Shehu Sani
The Senator representing Kaduna central, Comrade Shehu Sani has said that Nigerians may resort to revolution as a result of negligence by the government. According to him, change should not be only about political party personality, but a system that could guarantee social justice, economic freedom and dividends of democracy to the citizenry. The senator […]
