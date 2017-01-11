Government plans N510 billion budget support for states – Guardian
|
Guardian
|
Government plans N510 billion budget support for states
Guardian
The Federal Government said it has concluded arrangement to assist states in funding their budgetary plans with a N510 billion fiscal stimulus plan known as 'Budget Support Programme.' The 12-month standby loan facility was designed to bring immediate …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG