Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Government plans N510 billion budget support for states
Guardian
The Federal Government said it has concluded arrangement to assist states in funding their budgetary plans with a N510 billion fiscal stimulus plan known as 'Budget Support Programme.' The 12-month standby loan facility was designed to bring immediate …

