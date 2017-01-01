Government should revive National Health Insurance for women, kids–NGO

Health Policy Research Group an (NGO, has urged the Federal Government to resuscitate the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) free Maternal and Child Health programme to address the nation’s high mortality rate. Dr Felix Obi, a Researcher with the group made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Obi who identified the programme as NHIS-MDGs free maternal health programme, attributed the nation’s high mortality on the collapse of the programme , describing women and children as accounting for the nation’s highest burden due to their vulnerability.

