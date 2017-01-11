Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Government to award oil blocks, marginal fields, pass PIB this year – Guardian

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Government to award oil blocks, marginal fields, pass PIB this year
Guardian
The Federal Government has unveiled a number of plans for the petroleum industry under the current fiscal year, which include conducting a new licensing round for the award of oil blocks and allocation of marginal fields in order to raise revenue for

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.