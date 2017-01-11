Government to award oil blocks, marginal fields, pass PIB this year – Guardian
Guardian
Government to award oil blocks, marginal fields, pass PIB this year
Guardian
The Federal Government has unveiled a number of plans for the petroleum industry under the current fiscal year, which include conducting a new licensing round for the award of oil blocks and allocation of marginal fields in order to raise revenue for …
