Cardinal Okogie to Buhari – The Buck Stops on Your Table, Do Something About Kaduna Killings – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on Jan 5, 2017


Cardinal Okogie to Buhari – The Buck Stops on Your Table, Do Something About Kaduna Killings
Anthony Cardinal Okogie, former President, Christian Association of Nigeria, has complained about President Muhammadu Buhari's silence in the face of the ongoing killings in the southern part of Kaduna State. Anthony Cardinal Okogie.jpg. Okogie in an …
