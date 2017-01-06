Governor Amosun appoints new Chief of Staff, Head of Service – NAIJ.COM
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has appointed a new Chief of Staff and Head of Service, Premium Times reports. In a press statement made available to newsmen on Thursday evening, January 5, it was gathered that Amosun appointed Tolu Odebiyi …
