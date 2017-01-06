Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Amosun appoints new Chief of Staff, Head of Service – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Governor Amosun appoints new Chief of Staff, Head of Service
NAIJ.COM
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has appointed a new Chief of Staff and Head of Service, Premium Times reports. In a press statement made available to newsmen on Thursday evening, January 5, it was gathered that Amosun appointed Tolu Odebiyi …
Amosun appoints new Chief of Staff, Head of ServicePremium Times
Amosun names new Head of Service, Chief of StaffThe Eagle Online

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.