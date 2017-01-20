Governor Fayose Emerges Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Friday announced the appointment of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state as its new Chairman. Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa made the announcement while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Forum and PDP Caucus meeting which ended in the early hours of Friday in Abuja. Dickson […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

