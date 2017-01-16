Governor Lalong to manage Plateau United this season

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has taken over the administration of the state-owned football club, Plateau United, for the 2017 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Speaking after watching the team in training at the Rwang Pan Township Stadium in Jos, Lalong said his administration is prepared and ready to tackle the challenges of the sport sector in the state.

According to him, “I just want to give you assurance that all the challenges that you are telling me about, I am not worried about them. I don’t want to come here this year without approving the file.

“Plateau United will be managed in my office so that I oversee everything. I will oversee any challenge… if there is any confusion, I will know how to manage the confusion.”

He believes that with the preparations made by the club before the kick off of the season,Plateau United will earn the ticket to represent Nigeria in a continental competition after the season.

“For the first half of the season, just do your best and see what I can do. “I just want to encourage you and to tell you what you will do. If you did it and to the encouragement of the entire state, you would see what I will do. I assure you I will put your club in the right place,” the governor said.



After listening to the governor, the state’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Danladi Mann and the General Manager of the Club, Pius Zimwan, promised that the team will not disappoint their fans this season. Plateau United began their campaign in the 2016/2017 season with a game away to newly promoted Remo Stars at the Gateway International Stadium in Ogun State.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

