Governor of the year Ayade: Putting vision to work – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Governor of the year Ayade: Putting vision to work
Vanguard
It is a zeal that beats the imagination of many; but for an academic who successfully conceived the remediation of groundwater from sewage using solar power, Governor Ben Ayade's efforts in Cross River State are hardly surprising. Ayade. Using the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG