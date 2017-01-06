Governor Shettima denies wishing PDP dead
The Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, has dismissed reports quoting him as saying the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, should be proscribed in Nigeria. Recall that reports on Tuesday claimed that Shettima while in Makurdi, Benue State said the PDP should be abolished. Dismissing the reports, the Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy to the governor, […]
Governor Shettima denies wishing PDP dead
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG