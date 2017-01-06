Pages Navigation Menu

Governor Shettima denies wishing PDP dead

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Politics

The Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, has dismissed reports quoting him as saying the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, should be proscribed in Nigeria. Recall that reports on Tuesday claimed that Shettima while in Makurdi, Benue State said the PDP should be abolished. Dismissing the reports, the Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy to the governor, […]

