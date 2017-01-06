Governor Yari Abubakar signs 2017 budget of N115 billion into law
Zamfara State governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar, has signed 2017 budget of N115bn into law. While signing the budget into law, governor Yari reiterated the determination of his administration to better the lot of the people. The signed budget is eight billion Naira higher than the 107 billion naira earlier presented to the state House of […]
