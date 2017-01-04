Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Govt approves BCC 2017 budget – NewsDay

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Govt approves BCC 2017 budget
NewsDay
GOVERNMENT has approved Bulawayo City Council's standstill $105 451 120 budget for 2017, but urged the local authority to reduce its debt overhang and strive to attain a 30:70 salary/service provision ratio requirement. BY SILAS NKALA. Council …
Ministry approves Bulawayo's $105m budgetNew Zimbabwe.com
Govt approves $105.4m BCC budgetChronicle

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.