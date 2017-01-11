Govt hires firms to monitor N510b budget facility

The Federal Government has appointed eight accounting firms to monitor and evaluate the implementation of the 22-point Fiscal Sustainability Plan (FSP) which specified the conditions under which 35 state governments in June last year started accessing the N510 billion Budget Support Facility (BSF).

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Finance yesterday explained that the BSF, a 12-month standby loan facility, was designed to bring immediate financial relief to state governments and enable them meet their financial obligations with a monthly N50billion in the first three months and N40billion for the remaining nine months to the states.

