Govt Official Buried With N17m To ‘Bribe’ God in Heaven – Nigerian Bulletin

Govt Official Buried With N17m To 'Bribe' God in Heaven

Posted on Jan 11, 2017


Govt Official Buried With N17m To 'Bribe' God in Heaven
Ugandans were recently stunned following a will left behind by a deceased man, ordering his wife to bury him with Shs200 million (N17m). COFFIN.jpg. He said he would take the money to heaven to bribe the Almighty Father on Judgment Day so He could …

