Govt Official Buried With N17m To ‘Bribe’ God in Heaven – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nigerian Bulletin
|
Govt Official Buried With N17m To 'Bribe' God in Heaven
Nigerian Bulletin
Ugandans were recently stunned following a will left behind by a deceased man, ordering his wife to bury him with Shs200 million (N17m). COFFIN.jpg. He said he would take the money to heaven to bribe the Almighty Father on Judgment Day so He could …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG