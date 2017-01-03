Uganda: Tabliq Sect Sues Govt Over Mosque Raids – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Uganda: Tabliq Sect Sues Govt Over Mosque Raids
AllAfrica.com
Sheikh Miladu Kaluuma, the executive member of Nakasero Mosque (right), addresses Muslims at the mosque. The leadership of the Jamu-iyyat Daawat Ssalafiyyah Muslim Community has dragged government to the High Court in Kampala, challenging the …
Gov't sued over Nakasero Mosque raid
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG