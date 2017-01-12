Govt. targets funding from Benue population to develop public schools

To ensure adequate funding of education in Benue, the state government plans to mobilise funds from across the different strata of the population to develop public schools. Mrs Betty Kajoh, the Coordinator, Benue People’s Education Project, a state government initiative, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday…

The post Govt. targets funding from Benue population to develop public schools appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

