Govt. targets funding from Benue population to develop public schools
To ensure adequate funding of education in Benue, the state government plans to mobilise funds from across the different strata of the population to develop public schools. Mrs Betty Kajoh, the Coordinator, Benue People’s Education Project, a state government initiative, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday…
