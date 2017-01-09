Govt wants Mumbere bail hearing moved to International Crimes Division

The Director Of Public Prosecutions has filed an application seeking to move Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere’s bail hearing from the Jinja High Court to the International Crimes Division, saying it is the one with jurisdiction on terrorism charges.

Before Mumbere’s bail hearing would start, the Senior State Principal Attorney Racheal Bikhole told Jinja High Court judge Eva Luswata she had no jurisdiction to proceed.

King Mumbere’s bail application hearing ongoing at Jinja High Court, his mother and Kasese MPs present. #NBSUpdates #NBSLiveAt9 @nbstv — MableTwegumye (@MableTwegumye) January 9, 2017

DPP opposed to Mumbere bail hearing b4 High Court Criminal Division. Says only International Crimes Division has jurisdiction over terrorism — Diana Kobugabe (@DianaKobugabe) January 9, 2017

The change in position forced the judge to set a new day, Thursday January 12 for a ruling on the application and on whether to transfer Mumbere’s bail hearing to the International Crimes Division.

The defence team from Alaka and Ochieng Company Advocates, opposed the application saying that it had been placed in bad faith, as what is being sought is a bail application, and that the trial of the case has not started.

Jinja High Court will rule on Thursday 12/01/2017 whether to transfer Mumbere’s bail hearing to the International Crimes Division. 1/2 — Diana Kobugabe (@DianaKobugabe) January 9, 2017

Mumbere is charged with about 40 counts including treason, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder and destruction of property arising from the clashes.

Jailed Rwenzururu King Mumbere last Thursday applied for bail before Jinja High Court, saying he is of advanced age and gravely ill.

Last week, King Mumbere faced more charges of treason together with 151 royal guards, before Jinja Chief Magistrates Court and were remanded to different prisons.

