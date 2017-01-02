Gowon, Obasanjo, Shonekan, Ekwueme, others form choir, sing for greater Nigeria
Video clip shows past Nigerian leaders and current Vice President singing hymn for a greater, united and peaceful Nigeria in the year 2017.
Singing Isaac Watts hymn, “Our God, Our Help in Ages Past,” were the former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon; Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Former Chairman of Nigeria Interim Government, Ernest Shonekan, Former Vice President Alex Ekwueme; Former Chief of Staff, Real Admiral, Ebitu Ukiwe, General Oladipo Diya and the current Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. Enjoy the hymn and type your comment below.
