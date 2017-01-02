Gowon, Obasanjo, Shonekan, Osinbajo and Other Past Nigerian leaders Form Choir, Sing for United, Greater Nigeria! (Video)
A video clip posted on Facebook by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, shows past Nigerian leaders and the current Vice President singing hymn for a greater, united and peaceful Nigeria in the year 2017.
In video: Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon; Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Former Chairman of Nigeria Interim Government, Ernest Shonekan, Former Vice President Alex Ekwueme; Former Chief of Staff, Real Admiral, Ebitu Ukiwe, General Oladipo Diya and the current Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo
Watch the video below:
The post Gowon, Obasanjo, Shonekan, Osinbajo and Other Past Nigerian leaders Form Choir, Sing for United, Greater Nigeria! (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG