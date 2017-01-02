Gowon, Obasanjo, Shonekan, Osinbajo and Other Past Nigerian leaders Form Choir, Sing for United, Greater Nigeria! (Video)

A video clip posted on Facebook by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, shows past Nigerian leaders and the current Vice President singing hymn for a greater, united and peaceful Nigeria in the year 2017.

In video: Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon; Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Former Chairman of Nigeria Interim Government, Ernest Shonekan, Former Vice President Alex Ekwueme; Former Chief of Staff, Real Admiral, Ebitu Ukiwe, General Oladipo Diya and the current Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

Watch the video below:

