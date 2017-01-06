Grain: FG Will Not Buy From Hoarders – Lokpobiri – Nigeria Today

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Business


Grain: FG Will Not Buy From Hoarders – Lokpobiri
In view of media reports that grains are being hoarded, the federal government, has said that it would not purchase the commodity from hoarders. In a statement to Leadership Weekend, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator …
