Grain: FG Will Not Buy From Hoarders – Lokpobiri – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Grain: FG Will Not Buy From Hoarders – Lokpobiri
Nigeria Today
In view of media reports that grains are being hoarded, the federal government, has said that it would not purchase the commodity from hoarders. In a statement to Leadership Weekend, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator …
FG cautions farmers against hoarding of grains
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG