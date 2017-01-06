Graphic photo: Dead baby dumped inside Ogba river, Oyo state

A wicked mother reportedly threw her one day old baby inside River in Oyo State, earlier today.

According to the story shared by Lukmon Fasasi, the lifeless body of the baby (a boy) was found floating on Ogba river, in Ekunle area of Iseyin Oyo State. You are looking at the baby’s umbilical cord above. See graphic photos of him below.

VIEWER’S DISCRETION IS ADVISED



PHOTO

