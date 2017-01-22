Graphic Photo of 17-Year-Old Boy Among IPOB Members Killed During Protest In Port-Harcourt

A 17-year-old bo was among the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) killed in the Donald Trump’s solidarity protest held yesterday in Egwuocha area of Port-Harcourt, Rivers state.

Scores of others were also killed when Nigerian security forces cracked down on the demonstration supporting the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

IPOB members, drawn from Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River Imo and some parts of Rivers State had converged along Aba Road with the aim of marching into Port Harcourt to celebrate the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America.



The protesters, who were also calling for the release of detained IPOB leader and director of Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, and were carrying American, Israeli and Biafran flags and chanting “All we are saying, give us Biafra”, marched through the streets towards the city centre.