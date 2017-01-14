Graphic photos: 4 dead in in car accident on Akure-Ilesa expressway
The accident involved a Peugeot 406. Barrister Mudasiru Balogun, an eyewitness, was on her way to the Court of Appeal, Akure when the accident happened and shared photos saying:
AKURE-ILESA EXPRESS WAY SAGA. A CALL FOR DUAL-CARRIAGE LANE .Crusader of Justice using this medium to sincerely appreciate d protection of God upon my soul, 11th January, 2017 remained an unforgettable day in d history of my life cum legal profession as God narrowly escaped my soul and my learned colleagues DAT drove his Toyota Sequal along mine around IPETU-IJESA on our way going to the Court of
Appeal Akure. Whilst pray for the death of four souls inside Peugeot 406 to be gentle rest in perfect peace and quick recovery for d survivals, Moreso we call d FEDERAL GOVERNMENT to do needful as d road has become over busy one and deserved to b expanded. May I sincerely appreciate d prompt intervention of FRSC in Ipetu-Ijesa command. Kudos to them. Crusader of Justice (sic)
