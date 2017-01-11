Graphic photos of girl found with head, breasts and private part missing in Imo state
The corpse of an unidentified girl was found last week in Okpala/Amaruru in lho, Ikeduru LGA of IMO state.
The corpse was found with missing body parts; head, breasts and private part.
Investigations are reportedly ongoing to ascertain the identity of the girl. Another photo below….
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG