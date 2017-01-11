Pages Navigation Menu

Graphic photos of girl found with head, breasts and private part missing in Imo state

The corpse of an unidentified girl was found last week in Okpala/Amaruru in lho, Ikeduru LGA of IMO state.

The corpse was found with missing body parts; head, breasts and private part.

Investigations are reportedly ongoing to ascertain the identity of the girl. Another photo below….

