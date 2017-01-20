Graphic Photos of IPOB Members Killed During Rally for Donald Trump in Port Harcourt

These are graphic photos of victims attacked by Nigerian police and Army.

The unarmed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra protesters are celebrating the inauguration of US president-elect, Donald Trump in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

According to The Sun, unconfirmed reports showed that the media and publicity ‎secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, alleged that no fewer than 11 members of the pro-Biafra group have been shot dead by security operatives.

“They have attacked our people; 11 have been confirmed dead, many others have bullet wounds”, he claimed in the statement.

He alleged that the attack was carried out by the police, the army and the Department of State Services.

A Twitter user, Anioke Collins, said Biafrians were shot by police officers at Igwuocha area of the state.

It was reported earlier that pro-Biafra supporters took to the street in the Port Harcourt to march in solidarity to Trump. See more photo below: