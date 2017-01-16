Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Graphic Video Shows People Being Slaughtered in Northern Part of Nigeria by Men in Military Uniform

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A graphic video emerged online showing some men in military uniform slaughtering people one after the other with a knife in northern Nigeria.
It is unclear what they did to deserve such gruesome end, however people have called on security forces to fish out the perpetrators of the evil act and punish them accordingly.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Watch video below:

The post Graphic Video Shows People Being Slaughtered in Northern Part of Nigeria by Men in Military Uniform appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.