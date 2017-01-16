Graphic Video Shows People Being Slaughtered in Northern Part of Nigeria by Men in Military Uniform
A graphic video emerged online showing some men in military uniform slaughtering people one after the other with a knife in northern Nigeria.
It is unclear what they did to deserve such gruesome end, however people have called on security forces to fish out the perpetrators of the evil act and punish them accordingly.
Watch video below:
