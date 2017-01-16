Graves of Boko Haram members, their weapons discovered by Nigerian Army in Borno
Nigerian troops have recovered bodies of terrorists, 36 hand grenades and one 12.7 X 108mm round of ammunition concealed by terrorists in the general area of Baga, Kangarwa and Dogonchikun in Borno. Brig.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG