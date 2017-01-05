Pages Navigation Menu

Greece Government Pushes New Regulation To End Cash

Posted on Jan 5, 2017

Several countries around the world are looking to transition into a cashless economy. Some countries are actively forcing this change by banning banknotes. Greece seems to be the next country on the list to do so, as some changes will be coming in 2017. Taxpayers will only receive deductions when payments are made through debit … Continue reading Greece Government Pushes New Regulation To End Cash

