Green Doesn’t Agree With James, That Cavs Aren’t Rivals

The Warriors thumped the Cavaliers 126-91 on Monday night and Draymond Green would not agree with LeBron James’ assessment that they’re not rivals.

“Yeah, I think this is a rivalry,” Green said quickly, not allowing a reporter to finish his question. “It’s definitely fun. A team that you beat, beat you, it’s definitely fun. If you look at the last two years and this year, we’ve been the top two teams in the league each year, and so I look at it as a rivalry, and it’s definitely a fun game to play in.

“But I don’t really care if anyone else sees the game the way I see it. I see how I see it, and they can see it how they see it.”

James had said Sunday that the team he has faced in the NBA Finals the past two years isn’t on rival status, and he maintained his stance after Monday night’s loss.

“I don’t think there’s a rivalry,” said James, who also was the recipient of a hard hit by Green that was ruled a flagrant foul 1. “It’s two great teams that have aspirations. I don’t believe I’ve ever had a rivalry in the NBA. It’s just that too many guys move and go places and change different locations. It’s totally different from the ’80s, when obviously we saw the Celtics and the Lakers go at it so much, and I don’t look at it as a rivalry.”

