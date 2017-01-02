Green Guards to prevent bushburning in Niger – Commissioner – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Green Guards to prevent bushburning in Niger – Commissioner
The Nation Newspaper
The Niger Government on Monday said Green Guards had commenced patrol of the entire forests in the State to prevent bush burning. The Commissioner for Environment, Dr Aliyu Tangwagi, made this known during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria …
