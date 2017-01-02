Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Green Guards to prevent bushburning in Niger – Commissioner – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Green Guards to prevent bushburning in Niger – Commissioner
The Nation Newspaper
The Niger Government on Monday said Green Guards had commenced patrol of the entire forests in the State to prevent bush burning. The Commissioner for Environment, Dr Aliyu Tangwagi, made this known during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.