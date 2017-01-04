Grindeanu is Romania’s new Prime Minister

Social Democrat candidate, Sorin Grindeanu is Romania’s new prime minister, following a vote in parliament on Wednesday in which legislators backed his programme and 27 member governments by 296 votes to 133.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) won the December 11 elections but just missed out on an absolute majority, leading it to form a coalition with the small liberal party ALDE.

Presenting his programme and asking for support Grindeanu, 43, promised to work towards a “normal Romania where people will live better.’’

Teodor Melescanu is the foreign minister in the new government and Viorel Stefan takes over the finance portfolio.

Sevil Shhaideh, whom the party had previously put forward for prime minister only to have her candidacy blocked without a detailed explanation by President Klaus Iohannis, is now a deputy prime minister.

Had Shhaideh been accepted, she would have become the first woman and first Muslim prime minister of Romania.

But even Grindeanu, a former telecommunications minister, is widely seen as a stand-in for the PSD chief, Liviu Dragnea, who was unable to claim the post because of a law banning people with convictions from assuming top government offices.

The law is, however, to be challenged in the Constitutional Court and if it falls, Dragnea will be expected to take over from Grindeanu.

Dragnea himself made it clear earlier that he intends to keep “political responsibility’’ in his hands, and Grindeanu referred to Dragnea’s promises as he presented his programme for government.

“In the programme , you will find all the measures presented in the electoral campaign by Mr Liviu Dragnea,’’ Grindeanu said.

A former Communist Country, Romania joined the EU a decade ago.

Its main battle during that time has been with widespread corruption, which remains a top problem despite significant headway spearheaded by the country’s anti-graft agency DNA.

The post Grindeanu is Romania’s new Prime Minister appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

