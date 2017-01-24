Gross Irony As SA #RhodesMustFall Student Accepts Oxford Rhodes Bursary

Oh goodness.

A South African student has come under fire after he accepted a Rhodes Scholarship.

The ironic part is that he was supposedly a viable force within the #RhodesMustFall protests two years ago.

It seems Joshua Nott lost his momentum and has given in to the man. I mean, he was even photographed with this sign:

How badass.

The son of a director of elite law firm Norton-Rose (Africa), Nott has accepted a Rhodes Scholarship to the value of £40 000 (R672 700) to study his post-grad in law at Oxford University.

Not sure what a Rhodes scholar is? Here, from The Daily Mail:

The Rhodes Trust grants 95 Oxford scholarships a year to foreign students who ‘demonstrate a strong propensity to emerge as leaders’.

But surely if a white man was standing in solidarity with the black people in his home country over lack of transformation, and against a man who did more harm than good, should he not refuse a scholarship he actually doesn’t need? No.

Here’s what the Daily Mail had to say:

At his palatial Johannesburg home Mr Nott rejected suggestions he should not get a scholarship because of his family’s wealth, saying: ‘If an underprivileged person could effect as much change … I would easily renounce it but I firmly believe in myself as someone who can effect immense macro change.’

Wow.

Apparently, Nott remains “outspoken over the statue”, but has confirmed that “he will not join or help reignite the movement at Oriel College when he arrives next semester,” explains The Telegraph.

Nice one.

Of course, the campaigns on both sides of the hemisphere has called him something of a twat – just not in that word exactly. To defend himself, he posted on social media:

I use the Rhodes scholarship to defeat the very ideals of what it originally stood for. When the Rhodes Must Fall campaign began it was less about the statue and more about student transformation at Cape Town University… It has become very un-intelligent. I think protests should not be degraded to that level . But you can only get your voice heard if you engage in extreme or violent protests.

Just admit it, Nott, all you want is the honour of being called a Rhodes Scholar. We get it.

[source:telegraph&dailymail]

