Group accuses Governor Lalong of plots to impose his crony as traditional ruler

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Simon Lalong

The Gamai Progressive Front (GPF) on Sunday alleged that Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State was planning to impose a traditional ruler the people. The GPF in a press statement signed by its National President, Miskoom Hoomsuk Shalsuk, and made available to journalists in Jos, accused the Governor of planning to forcefully install his friend […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

