Group accuses Governor Lalong of plots to impose his crony as traditional ruler
The Gamai Progressive Front (GPF) on Sunday alleged that Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State was planning to impose a traditional ruler the people. The GPF in a press statement signed by its National President, Miskoom Hoomsuk Shalsuk, and made available to journalists in Jos, accused the Governor of planning to forcefully install his friend […]
Group accuses Governor Lalong of plots to impose his crony as traditional ruler
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG