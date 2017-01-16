Group Advocates 150% Special Levy On Tobacco Products – The Tide
The Tide
Group Advocates 150% Special Levy On Tobacco Products
The Tide
An Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has urged the Federal Government to immediately impose a minimum of 150 percent special levies on all tobacco products as a means of raising revenue while also reducing the …
