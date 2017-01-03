Pages Navigation Menu

Group appeals to Enugu govt to re-open goat market

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu—The Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network, CRRAN, has appealed to the Enugu State government to re-open the Enugu Goat Market popularly known as the New Artisan Market to ease the sufferings of 10,000 traders in the market and other residents.

The market was closed following the killing of a Police Corporal, Gabriel Ugwu, by tricycle operators who were trying to prevent him from arresting one of their members about three weeks ago.

It also, noted that the incident which resulted in the killing of the two citizens at the Abattoir of Gariki Market, and burning down of a mosque on the December 28, 2016, was as a result of congestion of the market due to the influx of Northern traders from Goat market.

However, the CRRAN President, Olu Omatayo who made this known in an open letter to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu yesterday said that it was wrong for the government to relocate a market established by law within 48 hours without repealing such law in the first place.

The letter was entitled; “You cannot relocate a market created by law within 48 hours without repealing the extant law and making a new law for the relocation,” and copied to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS.

