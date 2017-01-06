Group asks Senate to reconsider stand, confirm Magu as EFFC boss

As the National Assembly resumes from its three-week break on January 10, a group has called on the Senate to reconsider its stand and confirm Ibrahim Magu as substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The group under the auspices of Niger Delta Ex-Militants for Positive Change in Nigeria made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.

Recall that the upper legislative chamber had in December 2016, rejected the nomination of Magu as EFCC boss on the strength of a security report from the Department of State Services (DSS), which labelled him as unfit for the job on account of corruption.

But head of the group, Emma Agi, insisted that Magu should be confirmed, “Because the allegations against him originate from dubious sources and therefore cannot stand the test of time.”

He called on the Senate to stop playing politics and mischief with President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade.

Specifically, Agi pointed out that some senators had joined the ‘inglorious and dubious’ group hell bent on killing President Buhari’s anti-corruption war.

The Senate, he warned, should not become a clog in the wheel of progress in the President’s fight against corruption.

“The wish and will of our beloved President Buhari should be respected and honoured because whether the three arms of government are equal, it is the Executive that is traditionally held responsible for any failure, omission or commission.

“Nigerians should not be hoodwinked by the senators who have various charges of corruption that are being investigated by the EFCC. These senators cannot be judges in their own cases if they are allowed to pick a chairman who will do their bidding,” he said.

