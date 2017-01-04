Group blasts Okorocha for shoddy road construction in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The national coordinator of Imo Believe Initiative for Social Justice, Okey Aduradu, yesterday, called on Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, to make public, the details of contractors handling road projects in the state.

The group made this request in their New Year message delivered to newsmen in Owerri.

According to the release, the group alleged that “standard procurement procedures are not followed in the award and execution of road contracts.

“Information about the contractors are shrouded in secrecy,”they added.

The new year message also stated that ”in the area of infrastructure, the government did not change nor improve on the quality of poorly constructed and unfinished works it has littered in the state.”

The group said: ”We saw roads getting damaged while under construction. Newly constructed roads are damaging while under construction and newly constructed road tunnels turning to water tunnel.”

The group also pointed out that other states were implementing policies to reduce the suffering of their people while Imo State government kept spending scarce resources on trivial things.

“The Christmas decorations and carnival, where millions of naira is spent on jamboree attest to this.

”By our assessment , we declare that the state government has performed abysmally on its mandate of providing good governance to Imo people.”

