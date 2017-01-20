Group calls for more sensitization on cancer

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the Civil Society for Cancer Eradication in Nigeria on Friday, called on relevant stakeholders to consistently create more awareness of cancer and its effects, to reduce its prevalence in the country. Mr Elijah Elijah, its National Coordinator, told the (NAN) in Abuja that Nigeria had the largest burden of cancer in Africa. The Civil Society for Cancer Eradication in Nigeria is an NGO with its cause hinged on cancer and its eradication in the society.

