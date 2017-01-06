Group demands release of Delta community chairman seized by soldiers

By Emma Amaize

THE Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, yesterday, called for the release of chairman of Ogulagha community, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr. Solomon Prebor, arrested and detained

since last month by the army without formal charge.

IPDI in a joint statement by the national president and acting spokesperson, Austin Ozobo and Mayor Ogobiri, said: “It is oblivious that the chairman of Ogulagha community, Solomon Perebor, was arrested in a Gestapo manner over yet to be known offence, some weeks ago, and since then his whereabouts are unknown.”

“We condemn his arrest and his continued detention without trial; the Gestapo arrest was meant to silence every reasonable voice in Niger Delta. Prebor is a respected and law-abiding leader in Ogulagha community. He is not known for indulging in any criminal activity. Whatever is the reason for his arrest, it is perceived to be trumped up by mischief makers.

