Group Faults Demolition Of Ijebu-Igbo Healthcare Facility By Ogun Govt

The Lagos State coordinator, Omo Ilu Foundation (OIF), a social – cultural group in the South -West, Mr. Gbenga ‘Daranijo on Thursday lamented the demolition of the Ijebu Igbo Primary Health Center (PHC) by Ogun State Government, saying the action was the height of executive recklessness.

Daranijo, who spoke with journalists during a courtesy visit to the Lagos state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party factional Chairman Otunba Segun Adewale in Lagos said such action is an affront on the common citizens of the state.

According to him, Ogun State Government officials on Tuesday demolished a Primary Health Centre at Obada in Ijebu Igbo, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state, adding that the senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Buruji Kashamu was renovating the health facility into a befitting standard before the decision by the state government was executed.

He said, “The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, and the chairman, Ijebu North Local Government, Hon. Adebayo Adekoya were said to have supervised the demolition.

“Hon. Adekoya hinged the decision to demolish the facility on the rumour that the federal lawmaker did not seek approval from either the local or state government before embarking on the reconstruction of the Primary Health facility for his constituents.

“ He claimed that the state government was planning a comprehensive renovation of all primary health centers across the state.

“The action of Ogun State APC led government has again exonerated Senator Buruji from any unholy relationship with the APC led Federal Government. Those alleging our leader of anti party activities over his support for President Muhammadu Buhari can clearly see that his comments are not politically motivated but he is genuinely acting as expected of respected statesman. If indeed Senator Buruji Kashamu is engaged in any clandestine relationship with the APC at any level, his philanthropic gesture to his people wouldn’t have received such measure of hostility from the APC led administration of Governor Ibikunle Amosun.”

He wondered “How on earth can a governor authorize such anti-people act in his state? Is he no longer the Chief Security Officer of the state? Shouldn’t he be more concerned about the overall welfare of the citizens over and above political considerations? Shouldn’t Ogun state government place the welfare of the citizens above primordial of politics?

Daranijo called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Ogun State House of Assembly and other relevant authorities to quickly investigate the circumstances that may have led to demolition of public facility in total disregard of public good.

