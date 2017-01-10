Group of Sneaky Squirrels Wanted By Toronto Store for Stealing Over 40 Candy Bars – PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Group of Sneaky Squirrels Wanted By Toronto Store for Stealing Over 40 Candy Bars
Luke's Grocery in Toronto, Canada, has a rodent problem, but not the kind you would expect. According to The Toronto Star, a group of squirrels are boldly skittering into the store and stealing candy bars off the shelves. “I always see them sneaking …
