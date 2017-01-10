Group Partners Interswitch on Payment Solutions

Ingenico Group, a global leader in seamless payment has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Interswitch Nigeria Limited, one of the leading transaction switching and electronic payment processing companies in Nigeria.

Since 2002, Interswitch said it had been promoting the seamless circulation of electronic money by building the payments infrastructure and bringing new products and services to millions of customers, both in corporate and consumer segments, spread all over the country. The integration of Ingenico Group technology with Interswitch’s switching and processing system will allow end-users to benefit from the next generation of payment technology and the smoothest and most secure user experience when initiating electronic transactions.

“As Nigeria enters a new era of payment, Ingenico Group and Interswitch are joining forces to better address the market challenges and eliminate the need for cash,” Group Managing Director and CEO at Interswitch, Mitchell Elegbe said.

“We formed this partnership with Ingenico Group as they are a global leader in payments with great track record and a strong knowledge of our market characteristics and constraints. This agreement is a key milestone in our common strategy to better serve the Nigerian people,” he added.

“We are pleased to form this strategic partnership with Interswitch Group,” Managing Director for Africa, Rachid Oulad Akdim said.

“By combining Ingenico Group’s expertise in payment solutions with Interswitch Group’s vision of the local customers’ needs, we are defining exciting new opportunities for electronic transactions in Nigeria.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

