Group Says They’ll Attack Nigeria If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released Within A Month – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
Group Says They'll Attack Nigeria If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released Within A Month
360Nobs.com
A group under the canopy of the Biafra National Guard, BNG, has threatened offensive attacks against the Federal Government if the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and other pro–biafra agitators are not …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG