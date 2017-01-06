“Grow up…. Time to be an adult” – U.S. VP Joe Biden to Donald Trump | WATCH

U.S. Vice President, Joe Biden on Thursday told Donald Trump to “grow up”. Biden made this known in an interview with PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff. He was reacting to Trump’s attacks on the U.S. intelligence community and the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare), which Trump had said he will repeal and replace. “Grow up, Donald. Grow up,” Biden […]

