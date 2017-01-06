“Grow up…. Time to be an adult” – U.S. VP Joe Biden to Donald Trump | WATCH
U.S. Vice President, Joe Biden on Thursday told Donald Trump to “grow up”. Biden made this known in an interview with PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff. He was reacting to Trump’s attacks on the U.S. intelligence community and the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare), which Trump had said he will repeal and replace. “Grow up, Donald. Grow up,” Biden […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG