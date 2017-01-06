Grow up Trump, become an adult, says VP Biden

United States Vice President Joe Biden has advised incoming President Donald Trump that it is time for him to “grow up” and begin to act like the next president.

In an interview with PBS NewsHour on Thursday, Biden was asked about Trump’s tweets, specifically one where he called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer “the head clown”.

He was also asked about another tweet in which Trump wrote, “Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. “Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT!”

The vice-president responded it was time for Trump to “be an adult”.

“Grow up, Donald. Grow up. Time to be an adult. You’re president. You’ve got to do something. Show us what you have.

You’re going to propose legislation. We’re going to get to debate it. Let the public decide. Let them vote in Congress. Let’s see what happens.

“It’s going to be much clearer what he’s for and against, and what we’re for and against, now that it’s going to get down to actually discussing in detail these issues that affect people’s lives,” Biden said.

Biden also said it is “dangerous” for the President-elect to be skeptical of U.S. intelligence agencies.

“I think it’s dangerous.

“For a President not to have confidence in, not to be prepared to listen to the myriad of intelligence agencies from defence intelligence, to the CIA, et cetera, is absolutely mindless. It’s just mindless,” the outgoing vice-president said.

It was not the first time Biden has been outspoken against Trump.

In an interview with CNN in October before the 2016 election, Biden slammed Trump, saying that the Republican presidential nominee “lacks any sensibilities about the American people.

“He’s not a bad man but his ignorance is so profound, so profound,” Biden said at that time.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

