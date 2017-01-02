GTBank gives customer Porsche as reward

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has given one of its customer, Abdulkareem Buhari, a new Porsche car as a reward for being the winner of the Porsche 911 Giveaway Draw for Platinum Banking Customers.

The bank’s platinum rewards for its customers, is in recognition of the product as a niche segment that enjoys premium products and dedicated services such as access to personal banking lounges, fast track banking services, Platinum MasterCards and specialised credit facilities as well as higher transaction limits on alternative channels.

Abdulkareem, a trader in Kaduna, won the brand new Porsche 911 Carrera after a raffle draw held on December 21, 2016, at the Corporate Head Office of Guaranty Trust Bank in Lagos.

“I am incredibly excited and immensely grateful to GTBank for such an amazing gift,” said Abdulkareem, as he received the keys to his new Porsche from the Managing Director of GTBank, Segun Agbaje.

“The GTBank Porsche 911 Giveaway Draw is our special way of expressing our utmost gratitude to our customers for making our success possible.

“As a bank that’s committed to creating memorable experiences, we are excited at how happy we have made one of our most loyal customers and we will continue to ensure that our customers the excellent service and best in-class financial solutions that they deserve,” Agbaje said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

