Guardiola: City Need Ten Years Of UCL Football To Catch Up With United

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager says the club does not have the history United has and needs ten years to close that gap.

Since 2010, City has won two league titles and two league cups and are looking to add more with the catalan at the helm.

Guardiola insists City need to make it to the UCL for the next ten years to match the history United has.

In quotes reported by the Daily Mirror, Guardiola said: “We don’t have the history with this shirt, of Barcelona, Juventus, (Bayern) Munich or Manchester United. Not their titles.

“It’s about being in Europe and over the next decade to be there [in the Champions League] every year. That’s more important to this club than winning one title, believe me, more than that.

“We have to convince people at this amazing club that they are good. They are good. And the fans as well.

“They have to believe they are good, the club is good, the players are good.”

City have taken part in the Champions League over the last six seasons including 2016-17, though they are still yet to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

The post Guardiola: City Need Ten Years Of UCL Football To Catch Up With United appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

